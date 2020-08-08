Aug. 8: NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 40 new results with 9 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, August 8, 2020, DHHS announced 40 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,818 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 59% being female and 41% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (12), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Strafford (2), Cheshire (1), Coos (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 700 (10%) of 6,818 cases. Seven of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 8, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,818 Recovered 6,049 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 419 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 350 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 700 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 24 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 171,251 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 27,857 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 38,373 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 884 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,925

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 8/1 8/2 8/3 8/4 8/5 8/6 8/7 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 478 422 294 107 816 762 806 526 LabCorp 721 641 735 465 679 778 518 648 Quest Diagnostics 1,201 1,006 1,026 678 308 344 285 693 Mako Medical 54 4 1 1 25 1 7 13 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 232 66 149 177 218 176 21 148 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 128 130 154 220 194 154 63 149 Other Laboratory* 58 74 24 39 59 62 23 48 Total 2,872 2,343 2,383 1,687 2,299 2,277 1,723 2,226 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 8/1 8/2 8/3 8/4 8/5 8/6 8/7 Daily Average LabCorp 11 9 5 6 18 21 0 10 Quest Diagnostics 129 46 37 118 98 84 85 85 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 0 19 18 11 10 0 9 Other Laboratory* 12 4 15 5 3 13 6 8 Total 157 59 76 147 130 128 91 113