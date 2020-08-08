Aug. 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 39 positive results with 10 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, August 7, 2020, DHHS announced 39 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,779 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49 percent being female and 51 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (13), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (3), Belknap (2), and Strafford (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (10) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 700 (10 percent) of 6,779 cases. Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 7, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,779 Recovered 5,995 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 419 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 365 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 700 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 23 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 169,744 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 27,733 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 38,233 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 762 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,925

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/31 8/1 8/2 8/3 8/4 8/5 8/6 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 666 478 422 294 107 816 762 506 LabCorp 109 721 641 735 465 679 194 506 Quest Diagnostics 1,023 1,201 1,006 1,026 678 307 316 794 Mako Medical 57 54 4 1 1 25 1 20 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 257 232 66 149 177 218 0 157 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 153 128 130 154 220 194 68 150 Other Laboratory* 7 58 74 24 39 57 38 42 Total 2,272 2,872 2,343 2,383 1,687 2,296 1,379 2,176 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/31 8/1 8/2 8/3 8/4 8/5 8/6 Daily Average LabCorp 11 11 9 5 6 18 0 9 Quest Diagnostics 113 129 46 37 118 98 80 89 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 18 5 0 19 18 11 0 10 Other Laboratory* 0 12 4 15 5 3 8 7 Total 142 157 59 76 147 130 88 114

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.