Aug. 7: Mobile food pantry drive-thru event at Comcast parking lot in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – With the need continuing to rise, the New Hampshire Food Bank and volunteers from the New Hampshire Army National Guard 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion will host a drive-through mobile food pantry today, Friday, August 7, 1 -3 p.m. (or while supplies last) at the Comcast Parking Lot, 676 Island Pond Road, in Manchester. The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, will bring truckloads of food, all of which will be distributed to individuals and families in their vehicles.

Please enter on East Industrial Park Drive.

The New Hampshire Food Bank has hosted 15 mobile food pantries since March to meet the need for those dealing with food insecurity. The New Hampshire Food Bank estimates 1-in-7 New Hampshire residents are currently food insecure, meaning they do not know where their next meal is coming from. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Food Bank estimated that 1-in-9 New Hampshire residents were food insecure.

About the New Hampshire Food Bank

The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, has been working to relieve hunger in the Granite State since 1984. While the New Hampshire Food Bank does not generally receive federal or state funding for food distribution, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Food Bank is receiving one-time funding through the recent federal CARES Act. Since the spread of COVID-19, there are approximately one in seven men, women and children in New Hampshire who are food insecure, a projected 71,000 additional people and more than a 57% increase. In 2019, as the state’s only Food Bank, the New Hampshire Food Bank efficiently procured and distributed more than 14.2 million pounds of food to people in need through more than 400 non-profit registered agencies. Agencies include food pantries, neighborhood centers, low-income housing sites, senior nutrition centers, family crisis centers, hospices, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, after school programs, and day care centers. For more information about the New Hampshire Food Bank, please visit www.nhfoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.