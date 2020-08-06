Aug. 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 25 new positive results with 4 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, August 6, 2020, DHHS announced 25 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,742 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 68 percent being female and 32 percent being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (8), Rockingham (5), Carroll (2), Cheshire (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (4) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 699 (10 percent) of 6,742 cases. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 6, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,742 Recovered 5,941 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 419 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 382 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 699 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 21 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 168,465 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 27,611 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 37,804 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,093 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,950

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 8/6/2020) Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Evergreen Place Manchester 26 12 0 4 Greenbriar Nashua 123 34 0 28 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford 2 9 0 0 Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/28/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/30 7/31 8/1 8/2 8/3 8/4 8/5 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 501 666 478 422 294 107 816 469 LabCorp 205 109 721 641 735 465 176 436 Quest Diagnostics 955 1,023 1,201 1,006 1,026 678 273 880 Mako Medical 61 57 54 4 1 1 25 29 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 175 257 232 66 149 177 3 151 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 78 152 128 130 154 220 101 138 Other Laboratory* 37 6 59 74 23 39 48 41 Total 2,012 2,270 2,873 2,343 2,382 1,687 1,442 2,144 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/30 7/31 8/1 8/2 8/3 8/4 8/5 Daily Average LabCorp 22 11 11 9 5 6 1 9 Quest Diagnostics 89 113 129 46 37 118 90 89 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 16 18 5 0 19 18 0 11 Other Laboratory* 16 0 12 4 15 5 0 7 Total 143 142 157 59 76 147 91 116

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.