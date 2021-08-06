Aug. 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 176 positive results with 17 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, August 6, 2021, DHHS announced 176 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 107 people who tested positive by PCR test and 69 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,125 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (45), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (35), Merrimack (15), Strafford (9), Cheshire (8), Belknap (5), Carroll (5), Grafton (5), Coos (3), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (17) and Nashua (9). The county of residence is being determined for seventeen new cases.

There are currently 38 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 101,662 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Click here for more interactive graphics.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 6, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 101,662 Recovered 99,148 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,389 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,125 Current Hospitalizations 38

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.