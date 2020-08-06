Aug. 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 27 new positive results with 7 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, DHHS announced 27 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,719 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 37 percent being female and 63 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Cheshire (2), Belknap (2), Carroll (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 698 (10%) of 6,719 cases. Seven of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 5, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,719 Recovered 5,923 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 418 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 378 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 698 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 20 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 167,407 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 27,506 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 37,397 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 511 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,950

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/29 7/30 7/31 8/1 8/2 8/3 8/4 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 532 501 666 478 422 294 107 429 LabCorp 689 205 109 720 641 735 193 470 Quest Diagnostics 679 955 1,023 1,201 1,006 1,026 673 938 Mako Medical 391 61 57 54 4 1 1 81 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 258 175 257 232 66 149 0 162 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 119 78 152 128 130 154 118 126 Other Laboratory* 49 37 4 59 74 21 35 40 Total 2,717 2,012 2,268 2,872 2,343 2,380 1,127 2,246 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/29 7/30 7/31 8/1 8/2 8/3 8/4 Daily Average LabCorp 15 22 11 11 9 5 0 10 Quest Diagnostics 121 89 113 129 46 37 117 93 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 13 16 18 5 0 19 0 10 Other Laboratory* 11 16 0 12 4 15 5 9 Total 160 143 142 157 59 76 122 123

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.