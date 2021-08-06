Aug. 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 232 positive results with 26 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH — On Thursday, August 5, 2021, DHHS announced 232 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 119 people who tested positive by PCR test and 113 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,061 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (44), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (43), Strafford (27), Merrimack (24), Grafton (12), Belknap (9), Cheshire (8), Carroll (6), Sullivan (3), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (26) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-four new cases.

There are currently 35 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 101,505 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 5, 2021, 9 a.m.)