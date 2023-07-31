Aug. 5-13 – 90th Annual Craftsmen’s Fair: A New Hampshire Tradition

CONCORD, NH – Since 1933, they have gathered to showcase their unique skillset and passions with the public. Experts in woodworking, metal, jewelry, glass, fiber arts, ceramics, printmaking, photography and so much more will return to Newbury for the 90th Annual Craftsmen’s Fair. The Fair opens Saturday, August 5 on the grounds of the Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury and will run through Sunday, August 13.

“We have reached a remarkable milestone for our League as few other annual events match the longevity and success of this annual Fair,” explains Miriam Carter, Executive Director of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. “To celebrate, we will bring our past years alive through some exciting and special recognitions, as well as shine a spotlight on some of our longest participating artisans. We can also boast a huge number of first-time artisans displaying their wares. More than 20% of all the booths will feature new exhibitors, a wonderful new feature as we celebrate our 90th year.”

The Annual Craftsmen’s Fair is the League’s signature event and the biggest fundraiser for the non-profit organization, which serves more than 650 juried members. This year, the Fair features several hundred exhibitors, more than 100 participants in the Art, Craft & Design and Sculpture Garden Exhibitions, and opportunities to watch artists demonstrate throughout each day.

“What is unique about our annual fair is the level of engagement we have between artisans and our visitors,” explains Carter. “Guests are encouraged to interact and ask questions to learn all they wish about the processes and efforts and passion that go into creating beautiful handmade items.”

Back by popular demand, the Fair will include young demonstrators in our Next Generation tent, a chance to feature and support the future of the League and the future of art in New Hampshire and beyond.

New to the scene and reflective of our celebration, the League is excited to have a full schedule of live musical guests every day of the Fair, including folk band Decatur Creek, noted Celtic fiddle musician Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jazz/swing folk group The Honey Bees.

