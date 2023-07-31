Aug. 5-13 – 90th Annual Craftsmen’s Fair: A New Hampshire Tradition

CONCORD, NH – Since 1933, they have gathered to showcase their unique skillset and passions with the public. Experts in woodworking, metal, jewelry, glass, fiber arts, ceramics, printmaking, photography and so much more will return to Newbury for the 90th Annual Craftsmen’s Fair. The Fair opens Saturday, August 5 on the grounds of the Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury and will run through Sunday, August 13.
“We have reached a remarkable milestone for our League as few other annual events match the longevity and success of this annual Fair,” explains Miriam Carter, Executive Director of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. “To celebrate, we will bring our past years alive through some exciting and special recognitions, as well as shine a spotlight on some of our longest participating artisans. We can also boast a huge number of first-time artisans displaying their wares. More than 20% of all the booths will feature new exhibitors, a wonderful new feature as we celebrate our 90th year.”
The Annual Craftsmen’s Fair is the League’s signature event and the biggest fundraiser for the non-profit organization, which serves more than 650 juried members. This year, the Fair features several hundred exhibitors, more than 100 participants in the Art, Craft & Design and Sculpture Garden Exhibitions, and opportunities to watch artists demonstrate throughout each day.
“What is unique about our annual fair is the level of engagement we have between artisans and our visitors,” explains Carter. “Guests are encouraged to interact and ask questions to learn all they wish about the processes and efforts and passion that go into creating beautiful handmade items.”
Back by popular demand, the Fair will include young demonstrators in our Next Generation tent, a chance to feature and support the future of the League and the future of art in New Hampshire and beyond.
New to the scene and reflective of our celebration, the League is excited to have a full schedule of live musical guests every day of the Fair, including folk band Decatur Creek, noted Celtic fiddle musician Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jazz/swing folk group The Honey Bees.
In addition, there will be several daily free and low-cost workshops, numerous food options for visitors with more new options for 2023, and the chance for young people to explore the Fair with the ‘Craft Clues’ Scavenger Hunt, where kids follow a color-coded Fair map and answer questions about each special location to complete the activity. If they collect all the answers, they will go to the ‘Kids Create!’ tent, where they can choose a handmade prize created especially for this activity by one of our craftsmen. Each child who wishes to participate in the ‘Craft Clues’ scavenger hunt will be given a worksheet and a participation button when they enter at the ticket gate.
The League is always happy to welcome other organizations within the NH arts community to share their talents at the Fair. Fairgoers will be able to visit tents and take in demonstrations by numerous regional craft guilds, the New Hampshire Art Association, and the Guild of NH Woodworkers. Members of the NHAA will again have their tent with member work all week.
The Guild of NH Woodworkers brings skilled demonstrators who will show techniques and equipment covering many aspects of woodcraft all day every day of the event.
This milestone event is sponsored by several dozen area businesses, non-profits, and generous individuals. These donations are essential to the success of our annual event and the League’s members and management wish to thank all those who are working to help make sure this is the best Fair yet.
Tickets for the Fair will be available online at nhcrafts.org by mid-July. Online ticket holders will experience a shorter time in line, and quick movement through the gates. Tickets are also available at the gates, and parking is always free. The Fair will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily, rain or shine with shopping, demonstrations, and food available throughout the day. Ticket
revenue helps the League support members by assisting in funding their efforts to learn marketing skills, continue to refine their craft and connect with the public.
The mission of the League of NH Craftsmen is to advance, cultivate and champion excellence in fine craft. The League pursues that mission through educational programming, leadership initiatives, marketplace strategies and support services.
Through the League’s jury process, artists must demonstrate not only technical expertise, but also the “spirit of the maker” – that personal aspect of their work that shows everyone that a piece is theirs alone – that comes from years of experience as well as true artistic passion.
For over 90 years, the nonprofit League has promoted fine craft, supported craftspeople, and educated and enriched New Hampshire’s communities. Visitors shop in our Fine Craft Galleries located across the state that feature outstanding hand-made craft and wide-ranging educational programs such as classes, demonstrations and workshops that are open to people of all ages and skill levels.
For more information about the League, becoming a juried member, and attending the Fair, visit nhcrafts.org
