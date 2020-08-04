Aug. 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 33 new positive cases with 5 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, DHHS announced 33 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,693 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48 percent being female and 52 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (12), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), Carroll (1) and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (5) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.
One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 698 (10 percent) of 6,693 cases. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.
DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.
- 1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 4, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 ( see 1 below)
|6,693
|Recovered
|5,915 (88%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|418 (6%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|360
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|698 (10%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|23
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|165,976
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2
|27,364
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|37,087
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|144
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|2,975
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|7/28
|7/29
|7/30
|7/31
|8/1
|8/2
|8/3
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|279
|532
|501
|666
|478
|422
|294
|453
|LabCorp
|138
|689
|205
|109
|720
|639
|318
|403
|Quest Diagnostics
|1,158
|679
|955
|1,023
|1,199
|1,004
|1,007
|1,004
|Mako Medical
|646
|391
|61
|57
|54
|4
|1
|173
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|224
|258
|175
|257
|232
|66
|5
|174
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|133
|119
|78
|115
|106
|113
|67
|104
|Other Laboratory*
|6
|49
|37
|4
|59
|74
|17
|35
|Total
|2,584
|2,717
|2,012
|2,231
|2,848
|2,322
|1,709
|2,346
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|7/28
|7/29
|7/30
|7/31
|8/1
|8/2
|8/3
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|9
|15
|22
|11
|11
|8
|0
|11
|Quest Diagnostics
|126
|121
|89
|113
|128
|46
|31
|93
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|20
|13
|16
|18
|5
|0
|0
|10
|Other Laboratory*
|2
|11
|16
|0
|12
|4
|15
|9
|Total
|157
|160
|143
|142
|156
|58
|46
|123
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.