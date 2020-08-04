Aug. 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 33 new positive cases with 5 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, DHHS announced 33 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,693 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48 percent being female and 52 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (12), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), Carroll (1) and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (5) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 698 (10 percent) of 6,693 cases. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 4, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 ( see 1 below) 6,693 Recovered 5,915 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 418 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 360 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 698 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 23 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 165,976 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 27,364 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 37,087 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 144 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,975

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/28 7/29 7/30 7/31 8/1 8/2 8/3 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 279 532 501 666 478 422 294 453 LabCorp 138 689 205 109 720 639 318 403 Quest Diagnostics 1,158 679 955 1,023 1,199 1,004 1,007 1,004 Mako Medical 646 391 61 57 54 4 1 173 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 224 258 175 257 232 66 5 174 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 133 119 78 115 106 113 67 104 Other Laboratory* 6 49 37 4 59 74 17 35 Total 2,584 2,717 2,012 2,231 2,848 2,322 1,709 2,346 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/28 7/29 7/30 7/31 8/1 8/2 8/3 Daily Average LabCorp 9 15 22 11 11 8 0 11 Quest Diagnostics 126 121 89 113 128 46 31 93 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 20 13 16 18 5 0 0 10 Other Laboratory* 2 11 16 0 12 4 15 9 Total 157 160 143 142 156 58 46 123

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.