Aug. 31-Sept. 3 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

April Cushman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Caylin Costello / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Pete Massa / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5pm

TMFI / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Casey Roop / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Jake Bartolin / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 6pm

KOHA / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Outliers Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

21 st & 1 st / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Lisa Marie / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Doug Thompson / The Hill Bar & Grill (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Liz Ridgely / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

George Barber / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Scott King / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Marianne Toilet & The Runs / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Swipe Right Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Radio Daze / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Pete Poirier / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Amanda Dane Band / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

Slim Volume / Area 23 (Concord) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Brooks Hubbard / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Slack Tide / Pipe Dream Brewing (Londonderry) / 1pm

Upright Dogs / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Ralph Allen / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Sam Hammerman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5pm

Ramez Mataz / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Mikey G / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Matt Bergeron / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Mark Lapointe / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm – FRIDAY AS WELL

Andrea Paquin / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Heartbeat City / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Alex Roy Band / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Matt Litzinger / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm

Whiskey 6 / Old School Bar & Grill (Windham) / 2pm

Dillan Welch / The Goat (Manchester) / 3pm

Lilly Innella / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Clint Lapointe / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Dave Zangri / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

QUIET RIOT / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / September 2nd / 8pm – DIRECT/x

QUIET RIOT is a rock & roll phenomenon. Famously described as the first heavy metal band to top the pop chart at #1 on Billboard magazine, the Los Angeles quartet became an overnight sensation thanks to their monster 1983 smash album Metal Health. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

PHIL VASSAR / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / September 7th / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Phil Vassar is an artist, songwriter, entertainer, and 2x ASCAP Songwriter of the Year with 10 No. 1 singles and 27 Top 40 hits, including: “Carlene”, “In Real Love”, “Little Rodeo”, “For A Little While”, “Right on the Money”, “Six Pack Summer’, “Last Day of My Life”, “American Soul”, “American Child”, “Bye Bye”, “My Next Thirty Years, “I’m Alright”, “That’s When I Love You”, “Love is a Beautiful Thing”, “Just Another Day in Paradise”, & many more. His “Songs From the Cellar” just wrapped season 3 and is airing nationally on Circle Network.. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

FNC: Tony Deyo / Rex Theatre / September 8th / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Tony Deyo is a stand-up comedian known most notably for his sharp, quick material and near-perfect comedic timing almost certainly gained from his years as a professional symphony musician. New York City’s Village Voice calls him “one of the tightest joke writers in the business.” www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

STAGE STRUCK / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / September 8-24 – DIRECT/x

From acclaimed playwright Simon Gray and directed by stage veteran Gary comes the most twisted, unpredictable thriller you may ever see. Robert Simon was formerly a first-rate stage manager in London’s West End theatres and provincial touring companies. Now, he keeps house for his famous actress-wife Anne O’Neill. He also amuses himself with multiple dalliances when Anne is away. Unfortunately, Robert’s thoroughly delightful lifestyle is upended by the intervention of Anne’s therapist. Now, threatened with the loss of his home and marriage, Robert plans a violent revenge on his wife and her therapist utilizing the skills he acquired in his previous profession. But theater is all artifice. Nothing is as it seems. And if you think you know what’s coming next, just wait a minute. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

THE WIZARD OF OZ / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / September 8-24 – DIRECT/x

Follow the Yellow Brick Road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. This timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

AMERICAN ELTON / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

From Americas Got Talent , Legends in Concert, for over 15 years and more than 3000 performances as a professional vocalist/pianist Bill Connors has perfected the art of portraying Sir Elton John. The mannerisms, voice inflections and nuances and style are carefully recreated. His show also features what can’t be learned by impersonators: that uncanny resemblance to Captain Fantastic. The costumes, the color, the fabulous showmanship, time tested hit songs and audience interaction are all here, making American Elton the hottest ticket in town. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MANCHESTER CITYWIDE ARTS FESTIVAL / September 11-17, 2023 – SCHEDULE

The mission of the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival is to offer unique and meaningful points of connection between the greater Manchester community, local artists and creative small businesses. We accomplish this through a program of diverse and accessible events that span a broad range of media and experiences, from theater to fine art, to literature, comedy, music, dance and more! https://palacetheatre.org/manchester-citywide-arts-festival/ or (603)668-5588

GREAT GATSBY! / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 22 &23 – DIRECT/x

Join us Friday, September 22nd and Saturday, September 23rd at Majestic Studio Theatre for our 18th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Ted Herbert Faculty & Students, and Special Guests. Silent Auctions featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more! There’s something for everyone! Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!