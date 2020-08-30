Aug. 30 DHHS NH COVID-19 update: 9 new positive results with 1 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, August 30, 2020, DHHS announced 9 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,254 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 44 percent being female and 56 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Rockingham (3), Merrimack (1), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the city of Manchester (1).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 714 (10 percent) of 7,254 cases. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has no additional deaths to report.

⇒ Click here to take a deeper dive into NH data with interactive charts.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 30, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,254 Recovered 6,600 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 432 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 222 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 714 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 6 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 209,295 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 29,702 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 42,257 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,297 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,800

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 8/27 8/28 8/29 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 409 417 348 890 727 634 729 593 LabCorp 667 692 491 1,115 830 368 447 659 Quest Diagnostics 1,280 608 1,106 807 1,041 864 632 905 Mako Medical 16 0 1 47 19 7 0 13 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 319 311 616 839 704 569 486 549 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 202 182 356 435 360 305 294 305 Other Laboratory* 120 81 517 384 173 97 119 213 Total 3,013 2,291 3,435 4,517 3,854 2,844 2,707 3,237 Antibody Laboratory Tests 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 8/27 8/28 8/29 Daily Average LabCorp 3 0 12 13 13 7 0 7 Quest Diagnostics 5 41 67 36 72 41 38 43 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 13 11 9 12 17 1 9 Other Laboratory* 0 20 0 13 7 7 0 7 Total 8 74 90 71 104 72 39 65

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.