Aug. 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 26 new positive results with 2 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, August 3, 2020, DHHS announced 26 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,660 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 38 percent being female and 62 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (10), Strafford (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), and Cheshire (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (2) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 697 (10 percent) of 6,660 cases. Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 3, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,660 Recovered 5,848 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 417 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 395 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 697 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 23 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 164,836 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 27,314 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 36,912 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 28 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,025

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.



Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/27 7/28 7/29 7/30 7/31 8/1 8/2 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 53 279 532 501 666 478 422 419 LabCorp 628 138 689 205 109 720 636 446 Quest Diagnostics 541 1,158 678 898 964 1,199 1,002 920 Mako Medical 1,383 646 391 61 57 54 4 371 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 42 224 258 175 257 232 66 179 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 146 133 119 78 115 106 113 116 Other Laboratory* 50 6 49 37 3 57 73 39 Total 2,843 2,584 2,716 1,955 2,171 2,846 2,316 2,490 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/27 7/28 7/29 7/30 7/31 8/1 8/2 Daily Average LabCorp 6 9 15 22 11 11 8 12 Quest Diagnostics 39 126 121 89 113 128 43 94 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 16 20 13 16 18 5 0 13 Other Laboratory* 6 2 11 16 0 12 0 7 Total 67 157 160 143 142 156 51 125

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.