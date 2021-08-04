Aug. 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 169 positive results with 12 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, DHHS announced 169 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 76 people who tested positive by PCR test and 93 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 850 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 46% being female and 54% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (45), Belknap (16), Strafford (15), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (13), Grafton (12), Merrimack (11), Cheshire (10), Carroll (7), Coos (5), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for eighteen new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 37 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 101,155 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 3, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 101,155 Recovered 98,917 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,388 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 850 Current Hospitalizations 37

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.