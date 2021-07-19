Aug. 3: Come together for 2021 National Night Out at Arms Park

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Department is participating in the National Night Out and the invitation is open to all!

Our National Night Out event will be held at Arms Park on August 3, 2021, from 5 – 8 p.m. (rain or shine).

The three hours will be filled with demonstrations, activities, food and fun.

We will provide community members with information about our divisions, specialty units, and community outreach initiatives (MCRT, ACERT, CRU, Crime Line). There will be a display of our emergency services vehicles, Drone Unit, Mounted Unit and live K-9 Unit demonstrations. There will be a DJ, food and activities for community members. Lastly, representatives from numerous local non-profits and community-based support services will also be providing information about the services they have available for our community.

Across the country, on that same night, approximately 16 thousand police departments and communities will be participating in similar events.

The NNO campaign is designed to enhance police-community partnerships and provide an opportunity to get to know our citizens, local businesses and organizations. The goal is to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.

If you are a local nonprofit or business that would like to participate in this event, please contact Officer Justin Breton, at jbreton@manchesternh.gov or 603-792-5509.