Aug. 3: An Artful Mystery – how a lost Rodin was found in a small New Jersey town

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester City Library invites you to listen to the riveting story of how a lost treasure of the Art world was discovered in a small New Jersey town. Join us on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at 6 p.m. via Zoom for a story of how an Auguste Rodin sculpture was lost in the 1930s, and how it was discovered again.

Mallory Mortillaro created an international sensation when – as a part-time cataloguer for the Hartley Dodge Foundation – she identified and authenticated an Auguste Rodin sculpture of Napoleon Bonaparte hiding in plain sight in Madison Borough Hall. Mortillaro will discuss her role as an archivist for the Hartley Dodge Foundation and the lengthy research process which led to this marble bust being authenticated as a genuine Rodin, and loaned to one of the largest museums in the country.

Mallory Mortillaro serves as the Curator of Collections for the Hartley Dodge Foundation in Madison, NJ. Hired to catalog the artwork housed inside of the Hartley Dodge Memorial, she continues to oversee and research the collection of the Hartley Dodge Foundation. She graduated from Drew University in 2013 where she studied art history and English. In 2015 she graduated from Drew’s Caspersen School of Graduate Studies.

For questions, call Sue Harmon at 603-624-6550 x3320 or email sharmon@manchesternh.gov.

Signup for this program is not required, but if you’d like a reminder email, you can sign up through our library calendar! You’ll also receive an email with the Zoom meeting link! Visit www.manchesterlibrary.org and click on “Upcoming Events” to view the library calendar. Click here to be taken directly to the event, or copy and paste the link below into your browser.

https://www.libraryinsight.com/eventdetails.asp?jx=i1&lmx=%CF%60c%22%AE%AEt&v=3