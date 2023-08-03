Aug. 3-6 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, AUGUST 3
- Taylor Marie / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Andrea Paquin / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
- Pete Peterson / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Steve Haidaichuk / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Halley Neal / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm
- Doug Thompson / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm
- Diversity Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Freddie Catalfo / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Jodee Frawlee / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm
- Johnny Angel / Cactus Jacks (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tim Kierstead / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 7pm
- The Latchkey Trio / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm
- Mugsy Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 4
- Rob Pagnano / The Goat (Manchester) / 4pm
- Lou Antonucci / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Chris Taylor / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Sean Coleman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Malcolm Salls / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- J-Lo Duo / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Sam Hammerman / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Gardner / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm
- MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Joey Clark & The Big Hearts / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm
- Mostly 90’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- FatBunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5th
- Matt Litzinger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Alex Cormier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm
- Ramez Mataz / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Red Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Alec Sullivan / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 6pm
- Hank Osborne / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Scott King / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dave Clark / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Conor & Zeb / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Jasmine Mann / HopKnot (Manchester) / 7pm
- Dancing Madly Backwards / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Polkadot Cadaver, Inverter / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 6th
- Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am
- Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Steve Aubert / Sopper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Ali Beaudry / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm
- Casey Roop / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm
- Triple Play Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm
- Clint Lapointe / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 3rd
HISTORY ALIVE! at MT. CALVARY CEMETERY / Mt. Calvary Cemetery (Manchester) / August 3rd at 5:30pm – DIRECT/x
Join the Majestic History Players for an interactive summer evening tour of the Mount Calvary Cemetery. Our live actors will engage guests in the telling of first person accounts of some of Manchester’s most prominent citizens, including sculptor Lucien Gosselin, Mayor George Trudel, and photographer Ulric Bourgeois. www.manchesterhistoric.org or (603)622-7531
NASHVILLE NEWCOMERS – TIGIRLILY GOLD with NEON RODEO / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Tigirlily Gold landed a weekly residence at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row on Nashville’s famed lower Broadway. Playing four-hour sets, three to four nights a week, the sisters developed a performance style that’s not only captivating and fun but shows just how much entertaining is in their blood. Neon Rodeo is a Country cover band based out of Manchester NH. Playing the hottest new and old Country songs from your favorite artists, these talented musicians aim to re-create the finest material in the Country cover band music scene! With a female and male vocalist Neon Rodeo is versatile in covering a wide variety of Country songs as well as a small mix of some classic rock that will energize any crowd. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through August 25 – DIRECT/x
- SNOW WHITE / August 1-4
- THE LITTLE MERMAID / August 8-11
- FROZEN Kids / August 15-18
- FINDING NEMO Jr. / August 22-25
- www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / Eagle Square (Concord) / – FREE EVENT
Freese Brothers Big Band / 7pm
https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord
FRIDAY, AUGUST 4th
ZACH NUGENT’S DEAD SET / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
It usually only takes one show to understand why Zach Nugent is one of the most sought after guitarists in the live music scene. Since touring as de-facto Garcia expert with Melvin Seals & JGB, he continues to build his dedicated following, putting together and leading multifaceted groups for special runs and festival appearances. Never one to shy away from new and challenging ideas, his performances promise intensity and beauty in the delivery of the music that he’s built a reputation with. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
FNC: KEN ROGERSON & JEFF KOEN / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
KEN ROGERSON “The funniest man you’ve never heard of,” started his comedy career working the Chicago club circuit and at the famed Second City. After touring with the improvisational troupe The Comedy Rangers, Ken moved East and became a central part of the historic ‘80’s Boston comedy scene. JEFF KOEN is a comedian and actor who stars in the independent film Heavy Times. Released in 2011, the film has earned him fans all over the world. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
BIG FISH / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through July 30th – DIRECT/x
Presented by Ro Gavin Collaborative Theatre / Will Bloom’s relationship with his father Edward has never been good. Often absent and distant, his father’s outlandish and exaggerated tales have made Will uncertain of who his father really is. When the “invincible” Edward Bloom begins to show signs of changing, Will must face his father’s tall tales and discover the man behind the grandeur and see him for the very first time. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5th
JESSE COOK / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
An accomplished guitarist, producer and equally prolific film maker, Jesse Cook has evolved his talents to create experiences that delight audiences both in concert, and online. He composed his first album, Tempest, over 25 years ago. Jesse could not imagine that such a humble recording, in which he played all of the instruments, would spark into such a musical legacy. To date there has been thousands of concerts performed around the world, over 2 million albums sold, 5 PBS specials filmed, more than 25 million views on YouTube and over 400 million streams of his songs. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
SUNFLOWER FESTIVAL / Coppal House Farm (Lee) / July 29-August 6 – DIRECT/x
Coppal House Farm will be hosting their annual Sunflower Festival that features 5 acres of beautiful sunflowers; the fields are open from 10:00am – 6:00pm. On the weekends there will be a craft fair, live music, wine garden, food vendors, animal viewing, kids activities and of course SUNFLOWERS! Visit their website www.nhsunflower.com for more information and details! Tickets are available day of at their farm stand or purchase tickets online now from their website. This is a pet free event.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 6th
CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / White Park (Concord) / – FREE EVENT
Hometown Eulogy / 9am-12pm
https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord
REMINISANTS / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT
Check them out: https://www.reminisants.com
UPCOMING EVENTS:
MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL / August 10-12 / SCHEDULE
Our mission is to share the talents of the best independent filmmakers, directors, performers, and creators create networking opportunities for both established and emerging artists to engage with the community in ways that encourage discussion and debate. Through the film festival, we serve Manchester by exhibiting cinematic stories from people of diverse cultures and backgrounds, initiating thoughtful dialogue, and enriching Manchester’s artistic community. https://palacetheatre.org/film/
NUNSENSE II – THE SECOND COMING / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) – DIRECT/x
The Little Sisters of Hoboken, those humble nuns with a touch of show biz flair, return in style with Nunsense II: The Second Coming. Presenting a high-spirited and zany “Thank You Program” for their many supporters, the sisters sing and dance their way across the Mount St. Helen’s stage, which is already dressed for the Hoboken Music Society’s upcoming production of The Mikado. You don’t have to be Catholic, and you don’t have to have seen the first “Nunsense” to enjoy this show! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!