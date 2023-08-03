Aug. 3-6 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

Taylor Marie / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Andrea Paquin / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Pete Peterson / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Steve Haidaichuk / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Halley Neal / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Diversity Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Freddie Catalfo / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / Cactus Jacks (Manchester) / 6pm

Tim Kierstead / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 7pm

The Latchkey Trio / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Mugsy Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

Rob Pagnano / The Goat (Manchester) / 4pm

Lou Antonucci / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Taylor / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Malcolm Salls / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

J-Lo Duo / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Gardner / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm

MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Joey Clark & The Big Hearts / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Mostly 90’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

FatBunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5th

Matt Litzinger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Alex Cormier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Ramez Mataz / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Red Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Alec Sullivan / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 6pm

Hank Osborne / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Scott King / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Clark / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Conor & Zeb / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Jasmine Mann / HopKnot (Manchester) / 7pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Polkadot Cadaver, Inverter / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6th

Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Sopper Door (Salem) / 11am

Ali Beaudry / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm

Casey Roop / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Triple Play Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Clint Lapointe / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3rd

HISTORY ALIVE! at MT. CALVARY CEMETERY / Mt. Calvary Cemetery (Manchester) / August 3rd at 5:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join the Majestic History Players for an interactive summer evening tour of the Mount Calvary Cemetery. Our live actors will engage guests in the telling of first person accounts of some of Manchester’s most prominent citizens, including sculptor Lucien Gosselin, Mayor George Trudel, and photographer Ulric Bourgeois. www.manchesterhistoric.org or (603)622-7531

NASHVILLE NEWCOMERS – TIGIRLILY GOLD with NEON RODEO / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Tigirlily Gold landed a weekly residence at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row on Nashville’s famed lower Broadway. Playing four-hour sets, three to four nights a week, the sisters developed a performance style that’s not only captivating and fun but shows just how much entertaining is in their blood. Neon Rodeo is a Country cover band based out of Manchester NH. Playing the hottest new and old Country songs from your favorite artists, these talented musicians aim to re-create the finest material in the Country cover band music scene! With a female and male vocalist Neon Rodeo is versatile in covering a wide variety of Country songs as well as a small mix of some classic rock that will energize any crowd. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through August 25 – DIRECT/x

SNOW WHITE / August 1-4

THE LITTLE MERMAID / August 8-11

FROZEN Kids / August 15-18

FINDING NEMO Jr. / August 22-25

www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / Eagle Square (Concord) / – FREE EVENT

Freese Brothers Big Band / 7pm

https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4th

ZACH NUGENT’S DEAD SET / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

It usually only takes one show to understand why Zach Nugent is one of the most sought after guitarists in the live music scene. Since touring as de-facto Garcia expert with Melvin Seals & JGB, he continues to build his dedicated following, putting together and leading multifaceted groups for special runs and festival appearances. Never one to shy away from new and challenging ideas, his performances promise intensity and beauty in the delivery of the music that he’s built a reputation with. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FNC: KEN ROGERSON & JEFF KOEN / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

KEN ROGERSON “The funniest man you’ve never heard of,” started his comedy career working the Chicago club circuit and at the famed Second City. After touring with the improvisational troupe The Comedy Rangers, Ken moved East and became a central part of the historic ‘80’s Boston comedy scene. JEFF KOEN is a comedian and actor who stars in the independent film Heavy Times. Released in 2011, the film has earned him fans all over the world. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BIG FISH / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through July 30th – DIRECT/x

Presented by Ro Gavin Collaborative Theatre / Will Bloom’s relationship with his father Edward has never been good. Often absent and distant, his father’s outlandish and exaggerated tales have made Will uncertain of who his father really is. When the “invincible” Edward Bloom begins to show signs of changing, Will must face his father’s tall tales and discover the man behind the grandeur and see him for the very first time. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5th

JESSE COOK / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

An accomplished guitarist, producer and equally prolific film maker, Jesse Cook has evolved his talents to create experiences that delight audiences both in concert, and online. He composed his first album, Tempest, over 25 years ago. Jesse could not imagine that such a humble recording, in which he played all of the instruments, would spark into such a musical legacy. To date there has been thousands of concerts performed around the world, over 2 million albums sold, 5 PBS specials filmed, more than 25 million views on YouTube and over 400 million streams of his songs. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

SUNFLOWER FESTIVAL / Coppal House Farm (Lee) / July 29-August 6 – DIRECT/x

Coppal House Farm will be hosting their annual Sunflower Festival that features 5 acres of beautiful sunflowers; the fields are open from 10:00am – 6:00pm. On the weekends there will be a craft fair, live music, wine garden, food vendors, animal viewing, kids activities and of course SUNFLOWERS! Visit their website www.nhsunflower.com for more information and details! Tickets are available day of at their farm stand or purchase tickets online now from their website. This is a pet free event.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6th

CONCORD SUMMER CONCERT SERIES / White Park (Concord) / – FREE EVENT

Hometown Eulogy / 9am-12pm

https://www.cityofconcordnhblog.com/post/2023-live-music-in-concord

REMINISANTS / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

Check them out: https://www.reminisants.com

UPCOMING EVENTS:

MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL / August 10-12 / SCHEDULE

Our mission is to share the talents of the best independent filmmakers, directors, performers, and creators create networking opportunities for both established and emerging artists to engage with the community in ways that encourage discussion and debate. Through the film festival, we serve Manchester by exhibiting cinematic stories from people of diverse cultures and backgrounds, initiating thoughtful dialogue, and enriching Manchester’s artistic community. https://palacetheatre.org/film/

NUNSENSE II – THE SECOND COMING / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) – DIRECT/x

The Little Sisters of Hoboken, those humble nuns with a touch of show biz flair, return in style with Nunsense II: The Second Coming. Presenting a high-spirited and zany “Thank You Program” for their many supporters, the sisters sing and dance their way across the Mount St. Helen’s stage, which is already dressed for the Hoboken Music Society’s upcoming production of The Mikado. You don’t have to be Catholic, and you don’t have to have seen the first “Nunsense” to enjoy this show! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

