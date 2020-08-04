Aug. 29: The Way Home’s 11th Annual Freedom Ride fundraiser

MANCHESTER, NH – The Way Home is pleased to announce that the agency’s 11th annual Freedom Ride fundraiser will take place on Saturday, August 29 in downtown Manchester.

“The Freedom Ride is one of our annual charity events,” said Bianka Beaudoin, CEO of The Way Home. “Our goal is to share a little bit of our mission and increase awareness of the challenges faced by our homeless veterans in our state, while providing a fun time for motorcycle enthusiasts and others.” She went on to say that The Way Home offers assistance and support to veterans in greater Manchester by providing a broad range of programs and related services.

“Annually, we are proud to invest over $100,000 in critical resources to veterans and their families. The Freedom Ride also offers a fantastic opportunity to thank and recognize veterans for their service to our country,” Ms. Beaudoin said.

SAVE THE DATE

The 11th Annual Freedom Ride

Heroes and Hogs

August 29, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Stark Brewing Company

Manchester, NH

Register at: www.thewayhomenh.org/freedomride/

Ron Sayres, event chair and board member at The Way Home said that the event starts in downtown Manchester with motorcyclists gathering for coffee, pastries and registration at 10:00 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., an escorted ride will take place along scenic local back roads to the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Following a special ceremony at the cemetery, the procession will return to Stark Brewing Company for lunch. Participants will also enjoy a live music, outdoor games, raffles, and much more. Stark Brewing Company and Manchester Motorcycle Club are event sponsors.

“We’ve made a strong commitment to continue our services to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Beaudoin said. “We’ve made a number of adjustments to our operations to protect the health and safety of our clients and staff while we do our work.”

She added that in holding the event, The Way Home will adhere to safety protocols from the CDC and the state of NH. “For those who would like to participate but not ride as part of a group, we’ve created a ride your way option,” Beaudoin noted. Anyone interested in this opportunity is invited to contact her at bianka@thewayhomenh.org.

“If anything, there is a greater need for housing support today than ever before and events like the Freedom Ride help us sustain our mission” Sayres stated.

For over three decades, The Way Home has provided a broad range of services, support and education to clients who don’t have access to safe, affordable housing. The agency serves over 1,300 people each year including individuals, families, seniors and veterans.

For further questions and information about sponsorships and in-kind opportunities, please contact Beaudoin at bianka@thewayhomenh.org or via telephone at 603-627-3491.

About The Way Home

Now celebrating our 32nd year of community service, The Way Home is a non-profit dedicated to helping low-income households obtain and sustain safe, affordable housing throughout the state of New Hampshire. Since 1988, we have assisted more than 23,000 homeless and high-risk families, individuals, veterans and special needs clients with their housing needs.

Our Mission and Vision statements speak of creatively helping those with the fewest resources. When designing our programs, The Way Home looks first to empower our clients in need. Over the past three decades, this has meant helping them increase their resourcefulness by providing more financial literacy classes, housing counseling and coaching, steps to success coaching, healthy home education, landlord/tenant rights and other life skills classes.

Our Vision is to continue as an innovative, grassroots organization committed to creatively helping those with the least resources increase access, raise hope, and build self-esteem. We believe in implementing a “housing first” approach, which provides secure housing with the support they need to make a difference in their lives.

To learn more, please visit www.thewayhomenh.org.