Aug. 29 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 30 new positive results with 8 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, August 29, 2020, DHHS announced 30 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,246 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (8), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Cheshire (4), Belknap (2), and Merrimack (2) counties, and in the city of Manchester (8).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 714 (10 percent) of 7,246 cases. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has no additional deaths to report.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 29, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,246 Recovered 6,571 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 432 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 243 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 714 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 7 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 207,340 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 29,641 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 42,157 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 844 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,825

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 8/27 8/28 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 329 409 417 348 890 727 634 536 LabCorp 402 666 692 491 1,114 830 204 628 Quest Diagnostics 1,111 1,280 608 1,106 807 1,040 796 964 Mako Medical 1 16 0 1 47 19 7 13 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 474 319 311 616 839 704 1 466 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 212 202 182 356 435 360 229 282 Other Laboratory* 153 120 81 517 384 173 48 211 Total 2,682 3,012 2,291 3,435 4,516 3,853 1,919 3,101 Antibody Laboratory Tests 8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 8/27 8/28 Daily Average LabCorp 11 3 0 12 13 13 0 7 Quest Diagnostics 44 5 41 67 36 72 41 44 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 0 13 11 9 12 2 7 Other Laboratory* 19 0 20 0 13 7 5 9 Total 79 8 74 90 71 104 48 68

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.