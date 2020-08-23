Aug. 28: Trump rally set for Manchester day after Republican National Convention

MANCHESTER, NH – President Trump has scheduled a rally in Manchester one day after the 2020 Republican National Convention wraps up in Charlotte, NC.

Trump is expected to speak to supporters on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. at the PeriCohas Hangar, 202 Perimeter Road in Manchester. The GOP convention begins Aug. 24 and runs through Aug. 27.

The President has previously drawn thousands of supporters to appearances at the SNHU Arena. The hangar is a more remote location and would not require the typical downtown road closures and police details as other visits have.

There is a disclaimer on the event page letting attendees know that they acknowledge the “inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19” and that they assume all risks and “waive, release and discharge Donald J. Trump for President Inc., the hangar – and anyone else involved from liability.

