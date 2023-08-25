Aug. 27: National Cinema Day means $4 movies for everyone!

Friday, August 25, 2023 Carol Robidoux Community, Events 0
MANCHESTER, NH – Once again it’s cheap movies for everyone thanks to Cinema Day 2023.

It’s a simple idea and everyone can participate – just go to your favorite local movie theater and buy a ticket. It will cost you $4 no matter what movie or what time you go. That’s it.

Last year it was a $3 ticket but $4 is still a deal.

To see what’s playing in and around Manchester (or a theater near you no matter where you are going to be on Aug. 27) go to Fandango or go directly to your favorite theatre’s website.

The $4 ticket doesn’t include tax and any online convenience fees (so consider buying your ticket at the box office!)

 

