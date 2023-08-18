Aug. 26 Skydive United in Nashua: Jump out of a plane to end youth homelessness

NASHUA, NH – United Way of Greater Nashua will host its fourth annual “Skydive United” fundraiser on Saturday, August 26. Spots are still available for any adventurous people interested in raising money for causes in our community.

At last year’s event, along with some experienced skydivers, eight people skydived for the first time at Pepperell Airport. “We are so serious about ending youth homelessness that we’re willing to jump out of a plane to make that happen,” said Mike Apfelberg, president of United Way of Greater Nashua.

“Skydive United is a unique way for our community to come together to help end youth homelessness. The funds raised go into United Way’s Ending Youth Homelessness Fund, which is flexible and helps provide both direct as well as organizational support. We are very proud of the good work done by this fund as well as the courage of our great skydivers.”

The event expands the Ending Youth Homelessness fund, continuing to support the needs of the hundreds of youths experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity in our community. These needs include placement in host homes or transitional housing, work uniforms, drivers licenses, and the many other needs which arise.

Last year’s event raised over $15,000 and since its inception has raised over $50,000 total towards ending youth homelessness! This year, driven by three strong teams, the event is on track to have over 20 participants and has already raised almost $25,000. In particular, St. Joseph Hospital has a team of four, and Nashua Fire Rescue and Nashua Police each have a team of 10 competing for bragging rights!

The Nashua Police need YOUR help accomplishing their fundraising goal. They are looking to the community to help them raise their final $8,000! Individuals or companies can donate to the Nashua Police team here.

United Way is also thankful for its Skydive United Sponsors: Northeast Delta Dental, Fully Promoted of Southern New Hampshire, and Bar Harbor Bank and Trust.

Learn more and join us: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/23skydiveunited

For more information about this project please contact United Way at info@unitedwaynashua.org or (603)882-4011.

United Way of Greater Nashua is an independent 510(c)3 nonprofit founded in 1929 to serve the residents of Greater Nashua. Its mission is to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. United Way of Greater Nashua has received GuideStar and Charity Navigator’s top ratings for accountability, transparency, and financial management. For more information or to get involved as a donor or volunteer, please email United Way of Greater Nashua at, info@unitedwaynashua.org or visit their website at www.unitedwaynashua.org.