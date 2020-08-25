Aug. 26 & 27: Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive at the Doubletree Hilton

MANCHESTER, NH – Here are some facts:

Each year approximately 4.5 million Americans will need a blood transfusion

In the U.S. and Canada about 43,000 pints of donated blood is used daily

Only 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood

About 1-in-7 people admitted to the hospital will need blood

One pint of blood can save up to three lives

If you are able to give, the annual Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive makes it easy. Just make an appointment for Aug. 26 or 27 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. (details below) and then show up at the Doubletree Hilton on the appointed day and time.

To schedule an appointment online CLICK HERE or download the Red Cross Blood app for iPhone HERE or Andriod HERE.

You may also make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767, select prompt #2 for blood donation then #1 to make an appointment).

Remember, you must be at least 16-years old to donate blood in the state of New Hampshire. For blood donation eligibility criteria, please click here. For the parental consent form needed (required for 16-year olds), please click here.