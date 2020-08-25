Aug. 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 16 new positive results; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, DHHS announced 16 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,150 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 31 percent being female and 69 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (4), Cheshire (2), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Strafford (2), Sullivan (2), Merrimack (1), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the city of Nashua (2).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 713 (10 percent) of 7,150 cases. Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have recently traveled or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 25, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,150 Recovered 6,484 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 429 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 237 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 713 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 8 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 199,871 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 29,322 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 41,552 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,161 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,950

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 8/25/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Evergreen Place Manchester 27 16 0 7 Rockingham County Dept. of Corrections 10 1 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 8/18 8/19 8/20 8/21 8/22 8/23 8/24 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 587 644 931 840 329 409 417 594 LabCorp 895 966 735 496 401 666 690 693 Quest Diagnostics 237 864 1,681 1,282 1,090 1,262 603 1,003 Mako Medical 0 16 17 1 1 16 0 7 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 586 734 774 673 474 319 311 553 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 211 195 154 231 212 202 132 191 Other Laboratory* 333 34 187 50 63 42 9 103 Total 2,849 3,453 4,479 3,573 2,570 2,916 2,162 3,143 Antibody Laboratory Tests