Aug. 25-28: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
THURSDAY, AUGUST 25th
Kimayo / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
Pete Massa / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm
Ralph Allen / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm
Rebecca Turmel / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm
Ryan Williamson / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
Josh Foster / Uno Pizzeria & Grill (Concord) / 6pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26th
WoodWind & Whiskey / Shara Vineyards (Concord) / 6pm
April Cushman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
Chris Powers Duo / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
Triple Play / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
Ryan Gagne-Hall / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
Green Heron / Over the Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm
Mike & John Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
Cashwood / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm
Craig Thomas & Bluetopia / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27th
Kevin Horan, Alli Beaudry, Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm – 7th Birthday!
Ralph Allen / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm
Chris Taylor / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
Ryan Williamson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
Austin McCarthy / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
Chris Cyrus / Bellissimo Italian Steakhouse (Nashua) / 6:30pm
Tim Kierstead / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
No More Blue Tomorrows / San Franciso Kitchen (Nashua) / 7pm
The Drift / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
Eric Grant Band / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28th
Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 10am
Phil Jacques / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
Compaq Big Band / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm
Dusty Gray / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm
Rob Dumais / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
Joey Clark & The Big Hearts / Colby Hill Inn (Henniker) / 4:30pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
“AN EARLY GLIMPSE OF MANCHESTER” WALKING TOUR / August 25th (Stark Park)
Collaborating once again with the Majestic Theatre, the Manchester Historic Association is pleased to announce a living history tour of Stark Park. This interactive, actor-led tour will give first person accounts of Manchester’s own war hero General John Stark and his wife Molly, and some of their contemporaries, including Samuel Blodget, Robert Rogers, Samantha Plantin, and Elizabeth Stark. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Call (603)-622-7531 or visit https://www.manchesterhistoric.org/events for tickets.
MAJESTIC-OPOLY / September 23 & 24 (Studio Theatre)
Join us for our 17th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Silent Auctions featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more! There’s something for everyone! Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening.
Other Entertainment
THEATRE: The Great Atlantic and Pacific Shakespeare Company / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / August 19 – 28
A comedy by Alan Lindsay. Produced by Granite Playwrights. An uproarious romp through the travails of a down-and-out company of Shakespeareans. When financial malfeasance brings The Great A&P to the brink, the company’s stars, ex-lovers Biron and Rose, can’t seem to get their act together to save it—to the endless consternation of everyone. At the end of their affair, Biron takes refuge in the weird teachings of Sister Rene, while Rose trundles off the Caribbean with Christopher Sylman, a smarmy lawyer she picked up at Shelley’s Bar. Can the players convince Biron he didn’t kill his wife with his infidelity? Can they convince Rose to focus on the A&P’s teetering prospects? Will Rose and Biron resolve their personal problems—or will their bickering mean the end of The Great A&P once and for all? And what good is Shakespeare? To be, or not to be. That is the question. (No profound knowledge of Shakespeare is expected or required.) This play contains adult language. www.hatboxnh.com
MUSIC: Dueling Pianos / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / August 27th
Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
FNC at the Rex – FRANK SANTOS, JR. / August 26th at 7:30pm
Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. make them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a performance where the audience becomes the show. His performance has limitless variations and can please every appetite. This is a hilarious, energetic and unique show that you will never forget! RATED-R
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES:
Disney’s FROZEN Kids / August 23-26 — SOLD OUT SHOW!
DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID / September 16 – October 2
Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” SPECIAL FAMILY 4-PACK (2 Adult tickets, 2 Child ages 6-12) for $100 – use code ARIEL4
FEATURED EVENTS:
Chaos & Kindness Sky Show, Manchester NH – Brought to you by Recycled Percussion, the Chaos & Kindness Sky Show will take place at Arms Park. This is expected to be one of the largest events in NH with an incredible display of fireworks at 9:15 PM. Live music, food, go-karts and more! This is a free event, however tickets can be purchased for a Rockstar or Fan experience. Check out more information here on this event for some need-to-knows for going to the show including road closures.
Clay Monster Scavenger Hunt, Manchester NH – Studio 550 will be once hosting the Clay Monster Scavenger Hunt for the 10th year in downtown Manchester. New to this year, in lieu of clay monsters, participants will be strolling Elm St. in search of a Monster Medallion to trade in at studio 550 to get your clay monster! There will also be a kids under 5 mini search in the green space in front of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel starting at 9:45 AM.
Visit The WEEKENDER here for more featured events out and about town this weekend!