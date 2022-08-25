Aug. 25-28: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! www.tupelomusichall.com

The Rex Theatr e

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – FRANK SANTOS, JR. / August 26th at 7:30pm

Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. make them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a performance where the audience becomes the show. His performance has limitless variations and can please every appetite. This is a hilarious, energetic and unique show that you will never forget! RATED-R

The Palace Theatr e

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES:

Disney’s FROZEN Kids / August 23-26 — SOLD OUT SHOW!

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID / September 16 – October 2

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” SPECIAL FAMILY 4-PACK (2 Adult tickets, 2 Child ages 6-12) for $100 – use code ARIEL4

FEATURED EVENTS :

Chaos & Kindness Sky Show, Manchester NH – Brought to you by Recycled Percussion, the Chaos & Kindness Sky Show will take place at Arms Park. This is expected to be one of the largest events in NH with an incredible display of fireworks at 9:15 PM. Live music, food, go-karts and more! This is a free event, however tickets can be purchased for a Rockstar or Fan experience. Check out more information here on this event for some need-to-knows for going to the show including road closures.

Clay Monster Scavenger Hunt, Manchester NH – Studio 550 will be once hosting the Clay Monster Scavenger Hunt for the 10th year in downtown Manchester. New to this year, in lieu of clay monsters, participants will be strolling Elm St. in search of a Monster Medallion to trade in at studio 550 to get your clay monster! There will also be a kids under 5 mini search in the green space in front of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel starting at 9:45 AM.

