Aug. 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 290 positive results with 24 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, DHHS announced 290 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 123 people who tested positive by PCR test and 167 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,377 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (89), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (34), Merrimack (28), Grafton (23), Strafford (22), Carroll (12), Belknap (9), Cheshire (9), Coos (9), and Sullivan (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (24) and Nashua (2). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-five new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 113 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 105,589 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 24, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 105,589 Recovered 101,807 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,405 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,377 Current Hospitalizations 113

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Jun. 14, 2021 Male Rockingham 70-79 Week of Jun. 28, 2021 Female Merrimack 40-49

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.