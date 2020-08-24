Aug. 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 27 new positive results with 1 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, August 24, 2020, DHHS announced 27 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,134 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 30 percent being female and 70 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (12), Merrimack (5), Cheshire (3), Strafford (3), Belknap (1), and Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (1) and Nashua (1).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 712 (10 percent) of 7,134 cases. Nine of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting, have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, or have recently traveled.

DHHS has no additional deaths to report.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 24, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,134 Recovered 6,450 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 429 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 255 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 712 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 11 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 198,229 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 29,258 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 41,464 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL ( see 3 below) 1,181 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,100

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 8/17 8/18 8/19 8/20 8/21 8/22 8/23 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 272 587 644 931 840 329 409 573 LabCorp 474 895 966 735 496 400 666 662 Quest Diagnostics 226 237 862 1,681 1,281 1,088 742 874 Mako Medical 6 0 16 17 1 1 16 8 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 224 586 734 774 673 474 319 541 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 199 211 195 154 231 211 182 198 Other Laboratory* 178 332 34 187 49 62 41 126 Total 1,579 2,848 3,451 4,479 3,571 2,565 2,375 2,981 Antibody Laboratory Tests 8/17 8/18 8/19 8/20 8/21 8/22 8/23 Daily Average LabCorp 1 10 8 22 13 11 3 10 Quest Diagnostics 74 31 91 93 57 43 5 56 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 10 21 21 6 17 5 0 11 Other Laboratory* 11 8 4 12 0 19 0 8 Total 96 70 124 133 87 78 8 85

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.