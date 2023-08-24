Aug. 24-27 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24th

Chris Cavanaugh / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Casey Roop / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Chris Gardner / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Jamie Martin / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm

Pete Massa / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Berger & Ride / Veterans Memorial Park (Manchester) / 6:30pm

John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Kitchen Party / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

The Frank White Experience: Biggie Tribute / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25th

Sean Coleman / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Taylor / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

KOHA / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Chris Lester / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Peter Pappas / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 7pm

Ken Clark / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm (Saturday as well)

Mostly 90s / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26th

Alli Beaudry, Paul Nelson, Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4 pm – 8TH Birthday Bash!

Scotty Cloutier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Lou Antonucci / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Cucchi Cru Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Liz Ridgely / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Dani Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Dalton Sayball / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Cun N John Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Wired For Sound / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Swamptones / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Dis n Dat / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27th

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Tim Kierstead / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 1pm

Jessica Olson / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 1pm

Kevin Horan / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm

Tom Rousseau / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Steve Aubert / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Rebecca Turmel / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24th

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through August 25 – DIRECT/x

FINDING NEMO Jr. / August 22-25

www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

CRUSH: A TRIBUTE TO THE DAVE MATTHEWS BAND / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Experience the magic of “Crush”, New England’s premier tribute to the Dave Matthews Band! “Crush” brings the classic 90’s sound of DMB while including several of their hits from post-2000. Whether you’re a die-hard DMB fan or simply love live music, this show promises to deliver the authentic sound and energy that Dave Matthews Band has been known for over the past 30 years! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25th

NH IRISH FESTIVAL / Palace & Rex Theatres (Manchester) / August 25 & 26 – DIRECT/x

Join us as we celebrate Manchester and New Hampshire’s Irish Heritage with a weekend filled with Irish music by local and international artists, including Seamus Kennedy, Reverie Road, and The Spain Brothers. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MASKED / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through August 27 / DIRECT/x

Produced by Creative Ambitions Performance Studio / “Masked” by Glynn Cosker is an original dramady with a serious message: suicide is preventable and depression should never have a stigma attached to it. It’s 2020. Tom has never fully grieved a devastating loss he suffered a decade ago, and his wife, Julie, is only recently coming to terms with some unspeakable trauma from her past. Meanwhile, their teenage daughter is fighting the relentless pressure of social media, and their older daughter has found her soulmate, but the pandemic threatens to keep them apart. Distressing news sends one family member into a downward trajectory that might take them all down. Help is always out there — but will it be found in time to prevent a tragedy?. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

FEUD GONE WILD / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

LET’S DO THE FEUD – It’s a LIVE R-Rated Family Feud Game Show! Everyone is invited to play, simply add your team to the group selection pot or if you want to play on a randomly selected team, put your name in the individual player pot! From there, their professional host with all the classic bells, whistles and “SURVEY SAYS” shouts as you’d expect in Family-Feud will make sure you have a blast from start to end. The game/answers will be on the big screen for a truly unique and visually awesome night. The laughs will be non-stop even if you aren’t playing! You can expect about 6 or more 15 minute rounds. The host will keep track of the top two teams with the highest point totals and do a sudden death face off! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26th

ACE FREHLEY / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Classic rock hits from the original KISS guitarist and R&R Hall of Fame inductee. The success of Ace Frehley’s solo career, as both a recording artist and performer, has easily outpaced his former KISS band mates. His 2014 release Space Invader was the only post KISS solo album to crack the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart, and his acclaimed 2011 autobiography No Regrets went on to become a New York Times best-seller. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

THE FOUR HORSEMEN / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Dedication to excellence is what separates U.S. metal heroes THE FOUR HORSEMEN from the ocean of ‘tribute’ bands. The only album-quality Metallica tribute band on the planet, they deliver the unforgettable, note-for-note perfect experience that is guaranteed to surpass even the wildest dreams of Metallica aficionados. The speed, the precision, the signature riffs, and the look – THE FOUR HORSEMEN are the real deal! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

JIMMY DUNN / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Jimmy Dunn is an actor and comedian who is most recognized from the CBS sitcom, The McCarthys, where he co-starred as Sean McCarthy. He’s performed on some of the comedy world’s biggest stages, including Montreal’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, The Late Show with David Letterman, CONAN, and Comics Come Home with Denis Leary. He’s written three books, the most recent entitled “Your Kid’s First Poker Book”, considered by many as the best book ever written in the Children’s Self-help Gambling genre. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

CHOAS & KINDNESS SKY SHOW / Arms Park (Manchester) / 11am-11pm – FREE EVENT

Sky Show is BACK! New Hampshire’s largest family friendly music & fireworks show returns to Manchester on August 26th. This year will be the largest fireworks display in NH history and include headline musical performances by Recycled Percussion & MJ LIVE from Las Vegas! Incredible food, games and experiences for the entire family will unfold this summer and you don’t want to miss out! Event schedule at https://chaosandkindness.store/pages/sky-show

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27th

COMPAQ BIG BAND / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT – FINAL CONCERT

The internationally acclaimed Compaq Big Band has kept New England swingin’ since 1975, with a big band repertoire that begins with honoring the classics from the 30s and 40s as performed by the bands of Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and other greats. They balance instrumental charts and horn features with vocal numbers such as those popularized by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Bobby Darin, Frankie Randall, Nancy Wilson, Diane Schuur, and many more. http://www.compaqbigband.com

UPCOMING EVENTS:

MANCHESTER CITYWIDE ARTS FESTIVAL / September 11-17, 2023 – SCHEDULE

The mission of the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival is to offer unique and meaningful points of connection between the greater Manchester community, local artists and creative small businesses. We accomplish this through a program of diverse and accessible events that span a broad range of media and experiences, from theater to fine art, to literature, comedy, music, dance and more! https://palacetheatre.org/manchester-citywide-arts-festival/ or (603)668-5588

GREAT GATSBY! / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 22 &23 – DIRECT/x

Join us Friday, September 22nd and Saturday, September 23rd at Majestic Studio Theatre for our 18th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Ted Herbert Faculty & Students, and Special Guests. Silent Auctions featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more! There’s something for everyone! Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

