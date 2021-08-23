Aug. 20-23 NH DHHS COVID-19 weekend update: 791 positive results with 72 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, August 23, 2021, DHHS announced 174 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, August 22. Today’s results include 116 people who tested positive by PCR test and 58 who tested positive by antigen test.

That number is in addition to 617 positive tests from the weekend, with 304 cases from Friday, August 20 (176 by PCR test and 128 by antigen test), and 313 cases from Saturday, August 21 (201 by PCR test and 112 by antigen test).

There are now 2,324 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and forty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (176), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (95), Strafford (73), Merrimack (68), Belknap (60), Cheshire (45), Grafton (40), Carroll (22), Sullivan (22), and Coos (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (72) and Nashua (53). The county of residence is being determined for sixty new cases.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 107 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 105,302 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 23, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 105,302 Recovered 101,576 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,402 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,324 Current Hospitalizations 107

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.