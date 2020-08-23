Aug. 23 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 15 new positive results; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, August 23, 2020, DHHS announced 15 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,107 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, all are adults with 40 percent being female and 60 percent being male. The new cases reside in Cheshire (4), Merrimack (2), Rockingham (2), and Strafford (1) counties. The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.
Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 711 (10 percent) of 7,107 cases. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.
DHHS has no additional deaths to report.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 23, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|7,107
|Recovered
|6,428 (90%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|429 (6%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|250
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|711 (10%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|12
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|196,064
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|29,236
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|41,382
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|1,168
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|2,175
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|8/16
|8/17
|8/18
|8/19
|8/20
|8/21
|8/22
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|563
|272
|587
|644
|931
|840
|329
|595
|LabCorp
|509
|474
|895
|966
|735
|496
|297
|625
|Quest Diagnostics
|396
|226
|237
|862
|1,681
|1,281
|1,001
|812
|Mako Medical
|3
|6
|0
|16
|17
|1
|1
|6
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|345
|224
|586
|734
|774
|673
|0
|477
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|142
|199
|211
|195
|154
|231
|129
|180
|Other Laboratory*
|165
|178
|332
|34
|187
|49
|56
|143
|Total
|2,123
|1,579
|2,848
|3,451
|4,479
|3,571
|1,813
|2,838
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|8/16
|8/17
|8/18
|8/19
|8/20
|8/21
|8/22
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|3
|1
|10
|8
|22
|13
|0
|8
|Quest Diagnostics
|13
|74
|31
|91
|93
|57
|41
|57
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|0
|10
|21
|21
|6
|17