Aug. 23 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 15 new positive results; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, August 23, 2020, DHHS announced 15 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,107 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all are adults with 40 percent being female and 60 percent being male. The new cases reside in Cheshire (4), Merrimack (2), Rockingham (2), and Strafford (1) counties. The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 711 (10 percent) of 7,107 cases. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has no additional deaths to report.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 23, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,107 Recovered 6,428 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 429 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 250 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 711 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 12 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 196,064 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 29,236 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 41,382 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,168 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,175

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 8/16 8/17 8/18 8/19 8/20 8/21 8/22 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 563 272 587 644 931 840 329 595 LabCorp 509 474 895 966 735 496 297 625 Quest Diagnostics 396 226 237 862 1,681 1,281 1,001 812 Mako Medical 3 6 0 16 17 1 1 6 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 345 224 586 734 774 673 0 477 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 142 199 211 195 154 231 129 180 Other Laboratory* 165 178 332 34 187 49 56 143 Total 2,123 1,579 2,848 3,451 4,479 3,571 1,813 2,838 Antibody Laboratory Tests 8/16 8/17 8/18 8/19 8/20 8/21 8/22 Daily Average LabCorp 3 1 10 8 22 13 0 8 Quest Diagnostics 13 74 31 91 93 57 41 57 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 10 21 21 6 17