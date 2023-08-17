Aug. 23 Ink Link Mayoral Forum sold out: How to watch from home

MANCHESTER, NH – Next week’s Ink Link Mayoral Forum Aug. 23 at The Rex Theatre will provide a first look at the four mayoral candidates side-by-side. The Municipal Primary is Sept. 19 at which time the top two candidates based on your votes will go on to the general election on Nov. 7.

Although the actual debate will take place between 6-8 p.m. doors open at 5 p.m. for a social hour with light refreshments and cash bar. After the forum, ticketed guests can mingle until 9 p.m., eat and drink some more and greet the candidates (and their neighbors and friends).

We really want this event to reflect the community in a positive way.

Tickets for the free event “sold out” quickly at the 300-seat Rex Theatre, which will provide a perfect setting for an event that will bring the community together around the most pressing question to be answered on Election Day: Who will be our next mayor?

Candidates Kevin Cavanaugh, Jay Ruais, Will Stewart and June Trisciani will take the stage at 6 p.m. to answer a series of questions on a range of topics we have cultivated from more than 100 responses gathered from our readers (thank you!)

Key topics will include (but are not limited to) questions about:

Homelessness/Housing

Public Safety

Education

Public Transportation and Infrastructure

Ink Link Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia will serve as moderator and each candidate will have equal time to answer the same questions.

The evening will begin with a social hour from 5-6 p.m. for ticket-holders with refreshments provided by event sponsor Great New Hampshire Restaurants. Entertainment will be provided by Real Deal, a jazz combo of local high school students. Cash bar drinks will be available for purchase. The debate will last from 6-8 p.m. followed by another social hour during which guests can mix and mingle with one another, talk to the candidates individually and “vote” in our exit poll.

If you did not secure a ticket, you can watch the action live as broadcast via Manchester Public TV (government channel) on Comcast channel 22 or you can stream online at manchestertv.org.

Also, look for our complete Voter Guide coming shortly after Labor Day.