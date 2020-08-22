Aug. 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 22 new positive results with 3 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, August 22, 2020, DHHS announced 22 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,092 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 45 percent being female and 55 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (9), Cheshire (2), Grafton (2), Merrimack (2), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (2).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 710 (10%) of 7,092 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 22, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,092 Recovered 6,405 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 429 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 258 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 710 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 14 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 194,675 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 29,166 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 41,138 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 593 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,175

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 8/15 8/16 8/17 8/18 8/19 8/20 8/21 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1 563 272 587 644 931 840 548 LabCorp 450 509 474 895 966 734 86 588 Quest Diagnostics 912 396 226 237 861 1,681 1,189 786 Mako Medical 35 3 6 0 16 17 1 11 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 522 345 224 586 734 774 673 551 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 124 142 199 211 195 154 142 167 Other Laboratory* 25 165 178 331 34 185 41 137 Total 2,069 2,123 1,579 2,847 3,450 4,476 2,972 2,788 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 8/15 8/16 8/17 8/18 8/19 8/20 8/21 Daily Average LabCorp 16 3 1 10 8 22 0 9 Quest Diagnostics 67 13 74 31 91 93 55 61 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 0 10 21 21 6 17 11 Other Laboratory* 9 0 11 8 4 12 0 6 Total 96 16 96 70 124 133 72 87

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.