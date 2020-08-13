Aug. 22: AmeriCorps and the city join forces for Manchester Clean-Up Day

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Craig and AmeriCorps on Thursday announced a community service event, Manchester Clean-Up Day, taking place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 22.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for residents across the city to give back,” said Craig. “Amid COVID-19, more people are spending time outdoors and taking advantage of our parks. This clean-up day will work to make our green spaces and neighborhoods cleaner and more welcoming for residents and visitors.”

In order to address the greater volume of aid requests since the COVID-19 pandemic began, AmeriCorps formed a response team called the “NH COVID Community Care Corps (NHCCCC)”. For the past six weeks, NHCCCC members have directly supported city administrative offices, public health centers, and nonprofit organizations. In addition to countless citizen inquiries and grievances received at these sites, there has also been a significant number of citizens seeking opportunities to volunteer.

In coordination with the Parks & Recreation Division and Manchester Mayor’s Office, NHCCCC AmeriCorps members will be stationed across parks in Manchester with a supply of trash bags, masks and plastic gloves for all volunteers. The sites AmeriCorps will be stationed at with these supplies are:

Livingston Park (156 Hooksett Road, Manchester, NH 03104)

Rock Rimmon Park (264 Mason St., Manchester, NH 03102)

Sheridan Emmett Park (324 Beech St., Manchester, NH 03103)

Sheehan-Basquil Park (297 Maple St., Manchester, NH 03103)