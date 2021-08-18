Aug. 21: Hunt Monsters, Win Prizes in Downtown Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH — Studio 550 Art Center is bringing a little light and laughter to downtown Manchester this summer. On August 21 they are continuing the summertime tradition of releasing 100 small red clay monsters in the city’s downtown. This is the ninth year of the family-friendly outdoor hunt.

Participants are asked to only keep one Monster, even if they see more, so the joy can be shared by the most possible people. Studio 550 hopes that by bringing art to the streets, they can encourage people to slow down and find joy in walking their city in search of the out-of-the-ordinary.

The hunt begins at 3 p.m. and goes until they are all found, which is usually pretty quickly! From 3-5 p.m. Studio 550 is hosting a number of low-cost monster-themed outdoor activities for monster-hunters to enjoy while checking in their new friend. There will also be a $1 Pottery Sale to benefit the Clay for Kids Fund and to-go art kits available for sale.

Monster Finders get the immediate reward of being able to keep the monster they find. Partnering businesses will also be offering goodies, giveaways, and discounts to those 100 individuals who find a monster. Dancing Lion Chocolate will have an artful and edible chocolate coin (monster food!) for anyone who has found a monster. Bookery Manchester will have monster-themed books available for a discount to anyone with a monster in hand. Double Midnight Comics will be handing out Free Comics. Other partnerships will be announced on Studio 550’s social pages as they form, but you should contact the individual business for specifics of their offering.

Monsters will be concentrated in the heart of downtown, namely Elm Street between Bridge and Studio 550, but also in parks and side streets. All Monsters will be placed in public places with a lot of foot traffic and in locations that are easily visible to pedestrians. Typically, monsters like to hide in places that people see every day, but normally do not have a reason to keep looking. A windowsill, the corner of a bench, or a flower planter are all places Monsters like to hide, but they could be anywhere. Monsters LOVE public art.

There will be one colored monster out there that automatically wins the recipient free Paint-Your-Own Pottery Table fees at Studio 550.

No purchase is necessary, but Monster-Seekers and Monster-Finders are encouraged to stay downtown to eat, to help fellow monster seekers, and to discover what our city has to offer.

Studio 550 is also hosting a Summer Monster Comic Contest to celebrate monsters and to kick off their inaugural Comics/Cartooning Class. Some prizes include Studio 550 swag or a Family Membership to the Manchester Historic Association. Details can be found on the Studio website.

Any questions can be directed to 603.232.5597 or info@550arts.com