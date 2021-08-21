Aug. 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 337 positive results with 22 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, August 20, 2021, DHHS announced 337 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 205 people who tested positive by PCR test and 132 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,191 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (69), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (58), Merrimack (30), Strafford (24), Grafton (20), Cheshire (16), Sullivan (15), Belknap (14), Carroll (13), and Coos (11) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (22) and Nashua (19). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-six new cases.

There are currently 82 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 104,571 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 20, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 104,571 Recovered 100,983 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,397 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,191 Current Hospitalizations 82

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.