Aug. 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 14 new positive results with 1 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, August 20, 2020, DHHS announced 14 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,050 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 43% being female and 57% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (4), Merrimack (3), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Cheshire (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the city of Manchester (1). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 710 (10%) of 7,050 cases. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

· 1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 20, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,050 Recovered 6,367 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 428 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 255 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 710 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 11 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 189,682 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 28,924 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 40,791 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 913 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,325

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 8/13 8/14 8/15 8/16 8/17 8/18 8/19 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 695 767 1 563 272 587 643 504 LabCorp 679 877 450 509 473 895 348 604 Quest Diagnostics 1,080 958 912 396 226 237 267 582 Mako Medical 29 9 35 3 6 0 16 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 690 544 522 345 224 586 734 521 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 136 179 124 142 199 211 149 163 Other Laboratory* 57 31 25 165 177 332 35 117 Total 3,366 3,365 2,069 2,123 1,577 2,848 2,192 2,506 Antibody Laboratory Tests 8/13 8/14 8/15 8/16 8/17 8/18 8/19 Daily Average LabCorp 23 11 16 3 1 10 0 9 Quest Diagnostics 92 76 67 13 74 31 54 58 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 12 21 4 0 10 21 21 13 Other Laboratory* 1 4 9 0 11 8 4 5 Total 128 112 96 16 96 70 79 85

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.