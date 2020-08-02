Aug. 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 21 new positive results with 4 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, August 2, 2020, DHHS announced 21 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,634 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 62 percent being female and 38 percent being male. The new cases reside in Belknap (4), Rockingham (4), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), and Strafford (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (4) and Nashua (4).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 696 (10 percent) of 6,634 cases. Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 2, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,634 Recovered 5,820 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 417 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 397 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 696 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 24 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 162,622 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 27,251 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 36,882 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 344 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,025

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/26 7/27 7/28 7/29 7/30 7/31 8/1 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 451 53 279 532 501 666 478 423 LabCorp 534 628 138 689 205 109 386 384 Quest Diagnostics 716 541 1,158 678 898 964 1,183 877 Mako Medical 395 1,383 646 391 61 57 54 427 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 127 42 224 258 175 257 0 155 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 106 146 133 118 77 115 49 106 Other Laboratory* 28 50 6 49 37 3 54 32 Total 2,357 2,843 2,584 2,715 1,954 2,171 2,204 2,404 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/26 7/27 7/28 7/29 7/30 7/31 8/1 Daily Average LabCorp 10 6 9 15 22 10 0 10 Quest Diagnostics 27 39 126 121 89 113 126 92 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 16 20 13 16 18 1 12 Other Laboratory* 0 6 2 11 16 0 12 7 Total 38 67 157 160 143 141 139 121

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.