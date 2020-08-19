Aug. 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 19 new positive cases with 6 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, DHHS announced 19 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,036 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 47 percent being female and 53 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), and Merrimack (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (2).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 712 (10 percent) of 7,036 cases. Seven of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 19, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,036 Recovered 6,347 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 427 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 262 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 712 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 12 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 188,009 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 28,837 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 40,540 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 922 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,375

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 8/12 8/13 8/14 8/15 8/16 8/17 8/18 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 932 695 767 1 563 272 587 545 LabCorp 899 679 877 450 509 473 442 618 Quest Diagnostics 1,568 1,080 958 912 396 226 198 763 Mako Medical 11 29 9 35 3 6 0 13 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 689 690 544 522 345 224 586 514 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 156 136 179 124 142 199 144 154 Other Laboratory* 108 57 31 23 165 177 278 120 Total 4,363 3,366 3,365 2,067 2,123 1,577 2,235 2,728 Antibody Laboratory Tests 8/12 8/13 8/14 8/15 8/16 8/17 8/18 Daily Average LabCorp 23 23 11 15 3 1 0 11 Quest Diagnostics 131 92 76 67 13 74 29 69 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 12 12 21 4 0 10 21 11 Other Laboratory* 9 1 4 9 0 11 8 6 Total 175 128 112 95 16 96 58 97

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.