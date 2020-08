MANCHESTER, NH – Are you wondering what you need to do to navigate the NH State Primary on September 8 and the General Election on November 3 by absentee ballot? If you are, you aren’t alone!

The coronavirus has changed the way we do nearly everything, including voting this fall! We all have lots of questions. Let’s break it down together! The most important thing for you to know is that if you have coronavirus concerns, you CAN vote by absentee ballot!

Join AARP for a 30-minute webinar on August 19 at 7 p.m. for everything you need to know about how to request and make use of an absentee ballot. It is super simple!

You do not have to be an AARP member to attend. Click here to register: https://states.aarp.org/new-hampshire/be-a-savvy-nh-absentee-voter