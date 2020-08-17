Aug. 19 is National Aviation Day and you’re invited to MHT airport to celebrate

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) will host a National Aviation Day event on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The event will be held in the terminal from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Customers and the community are invited to come check out the fun activities, contests and prizes offered throughout the day, including: an airport vehicle display, flight theory paper airplane building, gallery of historical airport images and a muralist creating a unique MHT painting.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, MHT employees participating in National Aviation Day events will be wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.

“National Aviation Day is a wonderful way to bring our airport community together to celebrate the history of Aviation Day, to thank our customers and welcome visitors to the great Sate of New Hampshire,” Airport Director Ted Kitchens said. “This is a great opportunity to show our customers and the community the steps we’ve taken to make them feel comfortable when they fly from MHT.”

Established in 1939 by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, National Aviation Day celebrates the pioneers of human flight.