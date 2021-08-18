Aug. 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 255 positive results with 33 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, DHHS announced 255 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, August 17. Today’s results include 133 people who tested positive by PCR test and 122 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 25 cases for Monday, August 16 (23 by PCR test and 2 by antigen test), for an updated total of 287 cases for that day. There are now 1,910 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (63), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (30), Belknap (29), Strafford (22), Grafton (20), Merrimack (19), Carroll (8), Sullivan (8), Cheshire (6), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (33) and Nashua (14). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-six new cases.

There are currently 77 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 103,989 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 18, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 103,989 Recovered 100,683 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,396 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,910 Current Hospitalizations 77

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.