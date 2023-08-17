Aug. 18-24: Paving schedule for Commercial/North Commercial streets

Paving on Commercial/North Commercial streets schedule:

MANCHESTER, NH – Paving operations are underway and set to begin on Commercial Street between Canal and Granite streets on Aug. 18.

It is important to note that when paving operations are complete there will be a time period in which the permanent striping for the roadway and parking will not be present. Parking will be available during this time in whatever configuration existed prior to the paving (parallel on west side, combination of angled and parallel on the east side).

The recently constructed section in the vicinity of the Spring St./Tru Hotel will not be part of this project and access to Arms Park and associated parking located there will be available during the duration of this work.

It is strongly suggested that the parking at Arms Park be utilized by those that currently park along Commercial St./ N. Commercial St. Currently there are ample spaces available on a daily basis in this lot and access should be unrestricted by the work due to the section by Spring Street not being affected during this period.

Those currently with Blue/Green Zone parking passes will be able to utilize other city lots in the area while parking is limited on Commercial Street due to this ongoing work.

Access to the businesses along Commercial St./ North Commercial St. will exist with possible delays/detour as work is performed near the driveway entrances.

Those accessing the various businesses and housing may be asked to utilize an entrance different than what they may use daily as the paving operation progresses along N. Commercial/Commercial St. Paving operations will be commencing each morning at approximately 3 a.m. to attempt to reduce the impact this will have to traffic along these sections of roadway.

Portable message boards will display current messaging as work commences so please pay attention to these on a daily basis.

Contact Chief Engineer Caleb Dobbins cdobbins@manchesternh.gov with questions or concerns.