Aug. 18-21: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
THURSDAY, AUGUST 18th
- Sam Hammerman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Austin McCarthy / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm
- Josh Foster / Uno Pizzeria & Grill (Concord) / 6pm
- Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm
- The Senie Hunt Project / Penuche’s (Concord) / 9pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 19th
- Casey Roop / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Andrew Geano / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- The Deviant Music / Ignite Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jordan Quinn / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Dani Sven / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm
- Chris Perkins / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Clint Lapointe / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Rob Benton / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm
- Something Else / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm
- Dan Morgan Band / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 20th
- Joel Cage / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 2pm
- Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm
- Andrew North / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Those Guys / Derryfield Deck (Manchester ) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- The Hallorans / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Jodee Frawlee / Sea Ketch (Hampton) / 8:30pm
- Wiki 3 / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Maddi Ryan / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 21st
- Steve Aubert / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Jonny Friday Duo / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 12pm
- Sean Coleman / Elm House Patio (Manchester) / 2pm
- Eric Lindberg / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm
- Dan Gabel and the Abletones / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm
- Ryan Willamson / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) 3pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
NUNSENSE / August 12-21 (Studio Theatre) FINAL WEEKEND
Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.” Nunsense has become an international phenomenon. Updated by the author with new jokes, additional lyrics, two new arrangements, and a brand new song. Join us at The Majestic Studio for this all-new production with a new cast!
“AN EARLY GLIMPSE OF MANCHESTER” WALKING TOUR / August 25th (Stark Park)
Collaborating once again with the Majestic Theatre, the Manchester Historic Association is pleased to announce a living history tour of Stark Park. This interactive, actor-led tour will give first-person accounts of Manchester’s own war hero General John Stark and his wife Molly, and some of their contemporaries, including Samuel Blodget, Robert Rogers, Samantha Plantin, and Elizabeth Stark. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Call (603)-622-7531 or visit https://www.manchesterhistoric.org/events for tickets.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
FNC at the Rex – Christine Hurley / August 19th at 7:30pm
Like any great comedian, Christine has an innate ability to see humor in “everyday” situations. For years, she entertained family, friends and neighbors in their kitchens, at barbeques and the grocery store aisles. The only difference now is she uses a microphone and a stage. Her stories and views on motherhood and marriage are exactly what everyone is living through…people get it and love it!
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES:
- SNOW WHITE & THE SEVEN DWARFS / August 16-19
- Disney’s FROZEN Kids / August 23-26
DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID / September 16 – October 2
Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” SPECIAL FAMILY 4-PACK (2 Adult tickets, 2 Child ages 6-12) for $100 – use code ARIEL4
FEATURED EVENTS:
August 20
We Are One Festival, Manchester NH – The tradition of the We Are One Festival will continue at Veterans Memorial Park from 11 AM to 6 PM. Here is more information on this rain or shine event that celebrates African-Caribbean and Latino Cultures in the Queen City with food, music and fun!
August 21
Elliot Summer Fest, Manchester NH – Elliot Community Ambassadors Circle is hosting their first annual Summer Fest. Taking place at The Hill Bar & Grille at McIntyre Ski Area, this ticketed event will help to benefit pediatric staff education and training at The Elliot. Food is included with ticket purchase along with games, face painting and more!
