Aug. 18-21: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18th

Sam Hammerman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Chad Lamarsh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Austin McCarthy / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Josh Foster / Uno Pizzeria & Grill (Concord) / 6pm

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

The Senie Hunt Project / Penuche’s (Concord) / 9pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19th

Casey Roop / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Andrew Geano / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

The Deviant Music / Ignite Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dani Sven / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Chris Perkins / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Rob Benton / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Something Else / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm

Dan Morgan Band / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20th

Joel Cage / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 2pm

Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Andrew North / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Those Guys / Derryfield Deck (Manchester ) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

The Hallorans / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Jodee Frawlee / Sea Ketch (Hampton) / 8:30pm

Wiki 3 / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21st

Steve Aubert / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Jonny Friday Duo / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 12pm

Sean Coleman / Elm House Patio (Manchester) / 2pm

Eric Lindberg / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Dan Gabel and the Abletones / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm

Ryan Willamson / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) 3pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

NUNSENSE / August 12-21 (Studio Theatre) FINAL WEEKEND

Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.” Nunsense has become an international phenomenon. Updated by the author with new jokes, additional lyrics, two new arrangements, and a brand new song. Join us at The Majestic Studio for this all-new production with a new cast!

“AN EARLY GLIMPSE OF MANCHESTER” WALKING TOUR / August 25th (Stark Park)

Collaborating once again with the Majestic Theatre, the Manchester Historic Association is pleased to announce a living history tour of Stark Park. This interactive, actor-led tour will give first-person accounts of Manchester’s own war hero General John Stark and his wife Molly, and some of their contemporaries, including Samuel Blodget, Robert Rogers, Samantha Plantin, and Elizabeth Stark. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Call (603)-622-7531 or visit https://www.manchesterhistoric.org/events for tickets.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – Christine Hurley / August 19th at 7:30pm

Like any great comedian, Christine has an innate ability to see humor in “everyday” situations. For years, she entertained family, friends and neighbors in their kitchens, at barbeques and the grocery store aisles. The only difference now is she uses a microphone and a stage. Her stories and views on motherhood and marriage are exactly what everyone is living through…people get it and love it!

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES:

SNOW WHITE & THE SEVEN DWARFS / August 16-19

Disney’s FROZEN Kids / August 23-26

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID / September 16 – October 2

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” SPECIAL FAMILY 4-PACK (2 Adult tickets, 2 Child ages 6-12) for $100 – use code ARIEL4

FEATURED EVENTS:

August 20

We Are One Festival, Manchester NH – The tradition of the We Are One Festival will continue at Veterans Memorial Park from 11 AM to 6 PM. Here is more information on this rain or shine event that celebrates African-Caribbean and Latino Cultures in the Queen City with food, music and fun!

August 21

Elliot Summer Fest, Manchester NH – Elliot Community Ambassadors Circle is hosting their first annual Summer Fest. Taking place at The Hill Bar & Grille at McIntyre Ski Area, this ticketed event will help to benefit pediatric staff education and training at The Elliot. Food is included with ticket purchase along with games, face painting and more!

