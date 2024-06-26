Aug. 17 We Are One Festival Needs You: Calling all vendors and sponsors

MANCHESTER, NH – The Annual We Are One (WAO) Festival this year will be held on Saturday August 17, 2024, in Veterans Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers are looking for event sponsors and vendors to help support this unifying community celebration.

About the festival

We Are One (WAO) Music/Culture Festival brings together the oldest Latino- and African-centered cultural festivals in New Hampshire into one event. Latinos Unidos established the Latino Festival in 2000 and Ujima Collective founded the African/Caribbean Celebration in 2001 to address issues of social isolation and cultural alienation. We combine our efforts to celebrate our unique ancestry, common cultural heritage, and our shared interests because we are “Better Together.”

⇒ Click here to sign up as a vendor, sponsor or to provide entertainment.

Food Vendor: $250 – Food Vendors will be allocated one 10 ft X 10 ft space. Vendors must provide their own tent and table. Food Vendors must also be registered and approved by the Health Department.

Community Vendor: $200 – Exhibitors will be allocated one 10 ft X 10 ft space. Vendors provide their own tent and table.

Community Supporter: $150 – (Distributing Community Information Only) – Exhibitors will be allocated one 10 ft X 10 ft space. Vendors provide their own tent and table.

Community Sponsor: $500-$5,000 – Exhibitors will receive a full-page ad in the program book and be provided with one 10 ft X 10 ft space. Vendors provide their own tent and table.

Those interested in booking an entertainment act should contact Sudi Lett at sudi.lett@gmail.com or call 603-657-4969.