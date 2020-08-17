Aug. 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 17 new positive results with 3 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, August 17, 2020, DHHS announced 16 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,004 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 25 percent being female and 75 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (6), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Merrimack (2), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (1).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 709 (10 percent) of 7,004 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled. DHHS has no additional deaths to report.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 17, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,004 Recovered 6,302 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 423 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 279 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 709 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 15 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 185,971 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 28,699 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 40,124 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (3 see below) 917 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,475

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 8/10 8/11 8/12 8/13 8/14 8/15 8/16 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 306 207 932 695 767 1 563 496 LabCorp 382 558 898 679 877 449 503 621 Quest Diagnostics 833 876 1,568 1,080 954 911 369 942 Mako Medical 1 2 11 29 9 35 3 13 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 302 250 689 690 544 522 345 477 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 158 225 155 136 179 124 142 160 Other Laboratory* 58 397 107 57 30 22 164 119 Total 2,040 2,515 4,360 3,366 3,360 2,064 2,089 2,828 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 8/10 8/11 8/12 8/13 8/14 8/15 8/16 Daily Average LabCorp 4 21 23 23 11 15 3 14 Quest Diagnostics 38 48 131 92 76 67 13 66 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 12 16 12 12 21 4 0 11 Other Laboratory* 23 5 9 1 4 9 0 7 Total 77 90 175 128 112 95 16 99

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.