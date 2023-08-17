Aug. 17-20 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17th

Chris Perkins / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Pete Peterson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

D-Comp Trio / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Bella Perrotta / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Jonny Friday / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Chris Cyrus / Luk’s Bar & Grill (Hudson) / 6:30pm

Brad Myrick / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Rockin’ Daddios / Town Bandstand (Bow) / 6:30pm

The Latchkey Gang Band / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Christen Newell / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18th

Dave Zangri / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Joannie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Gardner / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Off The Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Craig Thomas & Bluetopia / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Champagne Casanova / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19th

Doug Farrell / Arts Market (Concord) / 12:30pm

Alli Beaudry, Paul Nelson, Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm – 8th Birthday Bash!

Chris Cavanaugh / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Mugshot Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Liz Ridgely / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Conor & Zeb / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Austin McCarthy / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Mike Barger & Janice / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

Lou Antonucci / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Josh Foster / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Midnight Spaghetti & The Chocolate Covered G Strings / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Howard Randall & Friends / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Mo Bounce / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20th

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Chad Verbeck / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm

Doug Mitchell / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

603s Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Lilly Inella / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 4pm

Henry LaLiberte / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17th

BETTER THAN EZRA / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The best songs, records, and bands transport you back to the first moment you heard them each and every time they play. Whether you caught a house party gig after Better Than Ezra formed in 1988 at Louisiana State University, heard “Good” on the radio once it hit #1 during 1995, became a fan following Taylor Swift’s famous cover of “Breathless” in 2010, or saw them headlining sheds in 2018, you most likely never forgot that initial introduction to the New Orleans. Those hummable melodies, unshakable guitar riffs, and confessional lyrics quietly cemented the group as an enduring force in rock music. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through August 25 – DIRECT/x

FROZEN Kids / August 15-18

FINDING NEMO Jr. / August 22-25

www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18th

FNC: AL PARK WITH SPECIAL GUEST / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Al Park has quickly emerged as a rising talent on the national comedy scene. He won both the Boston Comedy Festival and Cleveland Comedy Festival competitions and was a finalist in the prestigious Seattle International Comedy Competition. In 2019, he was invited to perform at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. Named Boston’s Best Comedian by Improper Bostonian magazine, Park mixes sharp observation and cultural satire with plenty of self-deprecation for a unique, authentic comic voice. www.rextheatre.org 0r (603)668-5588

MOTHER OF A COMEDY SHOW / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The Mother of a Comedy Show stars Kelly MacFarland, Kerri Louise and Christine Hurley. Although these ladies travel the country as true professional standup comedians, each having their own long list of impressive credits, here in a Mother of a Comedy Show they come together as friends! Christine, Kelly and Kerri Louise have battled in the comedy clubs and done hundreds of corporate and theatre shows. They’ve strived to work and perfect their craft! Now, you will get the rare chance to see them together on one stage! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

EDUCATING RITA / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through August 20 / DIRECT/x

Produced by Creative Ambitions Performance Studio / Educating Rita by Willy Russell is a comedic drama that focuses on the human condition. The play details a year in the lives of a 26-year-old, working-class hairdresser in Liverpool, England (Rita) and a middle-aged, university lecturer and failed poet (Frank). Rita enrolls in an English Literature course and is assigned Frank as her personal tutor. At first, it’s clear that they don’t appear to have much in common, but they soon discover new depths in themselves and each other. The show takes place in the early 1980s, but it’s just as relevant to today’s world. At the center of the play is a strong woman who is striving for something better in her life and – in doing so – she influences a depressed, functioning alcoholic to do the same. This award-winning play illustrates how anybody can improve their lot in life, even when the odds are stacked high against them. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19th

MIKO MARKS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Miko Marks released her critically-acclaimed album, Our Country, in March ’21, and since has been taking the music industry by storm. Last fall, Marks released her newest album, Feel Like Going Home. Feel Like Going Home is an amalgamation of where Marks has been and where she is going. What she has learned and what she wants to teach. It’s an innermost look at the ebb and flow of her past, present, and future. It’s the stories she wants to tell but hasn’t been able to speak into existence ever before. The messages are profound: healing, restoration and distinctly individual. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

CHERRY CHERRY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Cherry Cherry is the Premier Neil Diamond Tribute! Neil Diamond’s music is timeless and ageless. His classic songs evoke memories that every crowd will enjoy. For corporate events, private parties, casino entertainment, and outdoor venues Steve Kelly will entertain audiences young and old alike. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20th

WOLVERINE JAZZ BAND / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

The Wolverine Jazz Band is considered by many to be among the finest purveyors of Vintage Jazz on the East Coast. They also have a national following, having performed at numerous Jazz festivals across the country – Phoenix, Seattle, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Wisconsin, and others. Their annual concert, as the featured Jazz Artists at the prestigious Bar Harbor Music Festival, has played to packed houses for over 14 years. www.wolverinejazzband.net

MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

With hits like “Passionate Kisses” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” Mary Chapin Carpenter has won five Grammy Awards (with 16 nominations), two CMA awards, two Academy of Country Music awards and is one of only fifteen female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Over the course of her acclaimed career, Carpenter has sold over 16 million records. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

UPCOMING EVENTS:

NH IRISH FESTIVAL / Palace & Rex Theatres (Manchester) / August 25 & 26 – DIRECT/x

Join us as we celebrate Manchester and New Hampshire’s Irish Heritage with a weekend filled with Irish music by local and international artists, including Seamus Kennedy, Reverie Road, and The Spain Brothers. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

GREAT GATSBY! / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 22 &23 – DIRECT/x

Join us Friday, September 22nd and Saturday, September 23rd at Majestic Studio Theatre for our 18th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Ted Herbert Faculty & Students, and Special Guests. Silent Auctions featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more! There’s something for everyone! Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

