Aug. 16: Police and fire departments to hold first in a series of community meetings

MANCHESTER, NH – City police and fire will be holding a series of community meetings In an effort to continue a positive relationship with the public starting with a gathering at Manchester Fire Station Engine 5, 44 Webster St. on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine and it is recommended that all participants bring a chair.

The goal is to have a meeting every month in a different sector of the city. Chief Allen Aldenberg as well as officers from our Community Affairs Division will be in attendance. This is the time for residents to ask questions and bring up concerns. We hope that by holding these meetings, it will only strengthen relationships with the citizens of Manchester and allow for ongoing open lines of communication.

The public is encouraged to attend.