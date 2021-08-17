Aug. 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 85 positive results with 51 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, August 16, 2021, DHHS announced 85 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, August 15. Today’s results include 72 people who tested positive by PCR test and 13 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 256 cases from Friday, August 13 (152 by PCR test and 104 by antigen test), and 245 cases from Saturday, August 14 (146 by PCR test and 99 by antigen test). There are now 1,704 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ninety-six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (106), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (85), Strafford (56), Merrimack (48), Belknap (39), Cheshire (37), Grafton (32), Sullivan (32), Carroll (21), and Coos (7) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (51) and Nashua (26). The county of residence is being determined for forty-six new cases.

There are currently 61 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 103,462 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated August 16, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 103,462 Recovered 100,363 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,395 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,704 Current Hospitalizations 61

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.