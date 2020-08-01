Aug. 16: ABC: Alphabet Broadway Cabaret” one-woman show at Majestic Studio Theatre

MANCHESTER, NH – NH native Jocelyn Duford brings to The Majestic Theatre her acclaimed one-woman show “ABC: Alphabet Broadway Cabaret” on Aug. 16.

Featuring a musical theater song for each letter of the alphabet; ABC is at times hilarious & poignant as Duford changes wigs, costumes & characters while showcasing the talent and artistry she is known for.

Live performance will be held Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. at The Majestic Studio Theatre located at 880 Page St., Manchester.

Limited In-person tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance by calling 603-669-7460. Advance ordering is highly recommended. For those not comfortable attending in-person events at this time, virtual tickets are available at $10 and may be purchased online at www.majestictheatre.net.

The Majestic recommends reviewing their Safety Guidelines and Policies available on www.majestictheatre.net in advance of ordering and attending.

This show is rated PG13.

More about Jocelyn Duford

Jocelyn has been performing professionally as a musical theatre artist throughout New England and has recently begun work in the field of voiceover as well. She graduated from Dartmouth College with a B.A. in theatre with a concentration in acting and sound design. Recent credits include “Meredith” in First Night, “Georgia” in Georgia O’Keeffe Paints Paradise, and “Nancy” in Kindness and Cruelty: Willa Cather in Jaffrey. Favorite past roles include the title role in Mary Poppins, “Kate Monster” in Avenue Q, and “Little Sally” in Urinetown.

The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.