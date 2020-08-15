Aug. 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 17 new positive results with 3 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, August 15, 2020, DHHS announced 17 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,980 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Rockingham (2), Carroll (1), Grafton (1), and Strafford (1) Counties, and in the city of Manchester (3).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 706 (10 percent) of 6,980 cases. Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 15, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,980 Recovered 6,264 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 423 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 293 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 706 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 15 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 183,377 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 28,528 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 39,854 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 631 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,750

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/26 7/27 7/28 7/29 7/30 7/31 8/1 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 386 460 306 207 932 695 767 536 LabCorp 607 733 382 558 898 679 287 592 Quest Diagnostics 366 909 833 876 1,568 1,080 940 939 Mako Medical 0 15 1 2 11 29 9 10 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 812 569 302 250 689 690 543 551 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 127 148 158 225 154 136 133 154 Other Laboratory* 51 103 58 397 107 55 30 114 Total 2,349 2,937 2,040 2,515 4,359 3,364 2,709 2,896 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/26 7/27 7/28 7/29 7/30 7/31 8/1 Daily Average LabCorp 18 3 4 21 23 23 0 13 Quest Diagnostics 87 55 38 48 131 92 66 74 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 0 12 16 12 12 21 11 Other Laboratory* 2 0 23 5 9 1 4 6 Total 111 58 77 90 175 128 91 104

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.