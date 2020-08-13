Aug. 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 34 new positive cases with 9 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, August 13, 2020, DHHS announced 34 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,921 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (9), Merrimack (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), and Belknap (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (9) and Nashua (6).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 705 (10 percent) of 6,921 cases. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated August 13, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,921 Recovered 6,190 (89%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 422 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 309 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 705 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 15 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 181,616 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 28,351 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 39,228 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 522 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,825

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 8/6 8/7 8/8 8/9 8/10 8/11 8/12 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 762 806 386 460 306 208 932 551 LabCorp 778 652 607 733 382 557 461 596 Quest Diagnostics 348 325 366 909 833 876 1,543 743 Mako Medical 1 7 0 15 1 2 11 5 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 502 871 812 569 302 249 689 571 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 154 162 127 148 158 225 109 155 Other Laboratory* 67 64 50 102 56 397 43 111 Total 2,612 2,887 2,348 2,936 2,038 2,514 3,788 2,732 Antibody Laboratory Tests 8/6 8/7 8/8 8/9 8/10 8/11 8/12 Daily Average LabCorp 21 14 18 3 4 21 0 12 Quest Diagnostics 86 94 87 56 38 48 125 76 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 10 14 4 0 12 16 12 10 Other Laboratory* 13 8 2 0 23 5 5 8 Total 130 130 111 59 77 90 142 106

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.